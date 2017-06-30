Kissui
Kissui

Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $35.99
Made from the finest rice and purest spring water in Japan. Pleases the palate from the first sip to the silky finish.
Brand/companykissui
SkuVO-K23885-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

