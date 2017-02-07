Chopin
Potato Vodka (1.75L) | 1.75 L | Starts at $55.99
Produced exclusively from late harvest Podlasie potatoes for a creamy, full bodied tasting vodka that is 100% Gluten Free.
Brand/companychopin
SkuVO-C16795-175L
Size1.75 L
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

