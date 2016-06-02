Burnett's
Home/Vodka/Burnett's

Burnett's

Mango Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
An exotic flavor with natural tropical sweetness. Add some mango richness in your favorite drink. 70 Proof.
Get this delivered
SkuVO-BURNEMNG-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like