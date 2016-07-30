Bakon
Home/Vodka/Bakon

Bakon

Bacon Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $35.99
A superior quality potato vodka with a savory bacon flavor. It's clean, crisp, and delicious. 70 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuVO-BAKON-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like