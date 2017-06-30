Absolut
Citron Vodka | 1.75 L | Starts at $31.99
Fresh, vibrant, lemon zest right from the opening bell. The palate entry is so clean and effortless with a lemon zest midpalate.
Brand/companyabsolut
SkuVO-A33435-175L
Size1.75 L
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

