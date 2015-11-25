Absolut
Pear Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $19.35
Fresh and delicate, with a smack of mellow pears and a long fruity aftertaste. 40 % ABV
Brand/companyabsolut
SkuVO-ABSPR-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

