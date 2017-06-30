Absolut
Mandrin Vodka | 1.75 L | Starts at $31.99
Aromas of sweet candied oranges and the body is surprisingly big. Subtle mandarin orange flavor with a sophisticated finish.
Brand/companyabsolut
SkuVO-A64404-175L
Size1.75 L
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

