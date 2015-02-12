Veuve Clicquot Brut
Home/Valentine's Day/Veuve Clicquot Brut

Veuve Clicquot Brut

Champagne | 750 ml | Starts at $45.99
France. Musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuVD-VEUVC-BRT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalValentine's Day