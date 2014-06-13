Skinny Girl
Home/Red Wine/Skinny Girl

Skinny Girl

California Red | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
California. A warm medium-bodied blend of rich blueberry and hibiscus aromas followed by a hint of caramel. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-SKNRED-RED
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine