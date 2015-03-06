Rogue
Home/Beer/Rogue

Rogue

Dead Guy Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $12.99
Moderately full-bodied palate with fruity accents and a long spicy hop finish. 6.2% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyrogue ales
Regionoregon
Rating123
SkuBE-ROGDED-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Stylemaibock or helles bock
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like