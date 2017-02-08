Luc Belaire
Luc Belaire

Luxe | 750 ml | Starts at $31.99
Cuvee made from 100% Chardonnay in Burgundy and blended with an oak-aged dosage from Chablis. 12.5% ABV
SkuSW-L67997-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalchampagne & sparkling wine

