Backwoods – Honey Cigars
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Backwoods Honey cigars are tasty little machine made cigars that offer the perfect balance of sweet honey and natural tobacco.
More By Backwoods
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 3 months ago
I like themThank uDelisa G. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoShaymea W. - Verified buyer
- 10 months agoByrenna H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Roll upFresh n softEric W. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
yesyewcayman c. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great pullIt’s better than a swisher.Allison L. - Verified buyer