Backwoods

More By Backwoods

Backwoods – Sweet Aromatic

The Backwoods Sweet Aromatic cigars are smooth little machine made vitolas that feature mellow and sweet tobacco flavors that are great-smelling.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.88

17 Reviews
  • 1 week ago
    Genevie H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 weeks ago

    Ok time and fresh quality

    On time
    Jermaine V. - Verified buyer
  • 4 weeks ago
    David S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago
    Jola A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago
    Kimberly . - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    Very convenient if you don’t have a car

    They’re great only flaw is that they’ve been sold out of all backwoods products since 4/20/22 In the San Mateo county area . They need to get on their inventory ASAP
    Dashaun G. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Smokes nice

    Yulissa O. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago
    Brittany e. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago
    Ty S. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago
    Darrell J. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago
    Latreice U. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago
    Mimi H. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Fresh

    Worth it
    Danielle A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    Shakeel A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Fresh

    Nice fresh and soft
    Zachery B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best cigars

    Nice soft and fresh cigars
    Zachery B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Be aware

    The Saucey driver often gives hard ones which are tough to use
    Muna L. - Verified buyer