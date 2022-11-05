Backwoods – Sweet Aromatic
The Backwoods Sweet Aromatic cigars are smooth little machine made vitolas that feature mellow and sweet tobacco flavors that are great-smelling.
Ratings & Reviews
- 1 week agoGenevie H. - Verified buyer""
- 2 weeks ago
Ok time and fresh qualityOn timeJermaine V. - Verified buyer""
- 4 weeks agoDavid S. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoJola A. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoKimberly . - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
Very convenient if you don’t have a carThey’re great only flaw is that they’ve been sold out of all backwoods products since 4/20/22 In the San Mateo county area . They need to get on their inventory ASAPDashaun G. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months ago
Smokes niceSmokes niceYulissa O. - Verified buyer
- 8 months agoBrittany e. - Verified buyer
- 8 months agoTy S. - Verified buyer
- 9 months agoDarrell J. - Verified buyer
- 10 months agoLatreice U. - Verified buyer
- 11 months agoMimi H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
FreshWorth itDanielle A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
NiceNiceShakeel A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
FreshNice fresh and softZachery B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Best cigarsNice soft and fresh cigarsZachery B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Be awareThe Saucey driver often gives hard ones which are tough to useMuna L. - Verified buyer