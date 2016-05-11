Xicaru Silver
Home/Tequila & Mezcal/Xicaru Silver

Xicaru Silver

Mezcal | 750 ml | Starts at $33.59
The finished aroma is natural and robust; a mixture of agave, mesquite and ocote.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyxicaru
SkuTQ-XICSL-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylemezcal
Type/varietalTequila & Mezcal

You May Also Like