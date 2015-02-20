Whippersnapper
Whippersnapper

Oregon Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $50.64
A spirit whiskey with flavors of caramel, vanilla, popcorn, botanicals, and herbal with a long finish. 42% ABV
SkuWS-WHPPR-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

