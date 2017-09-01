George Dickel – No. 12 Sour Mash Whisky

George Dickel Superior Recipe No. 12 Whisky brings depth, range and personality with a deep, assertive flavor and remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof whisky contains blends of old, brazen whiskies creating a warm flavor of rich, smoky oak and subtle vanilla. Finished in the signature chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 12 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. George Dickel discovered that his whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today, we follow his tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal. We believe our unique chilled filtration process makes a fine whisky, and we hope that you'll agree. Please drink responsibly.