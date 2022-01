The Macallan Double Cask – 15 Year Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 120.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The union of the two worlds of Sherry-seasoned oak - American and European - creates an extraordinary fusion of toffee and subtle spice. The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old features delicate flavors of honey and vanilla, in exquisite balance with baked apple, sweet raisin, and rich oak spice.