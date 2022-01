The Macallan Classic Cut – 2020 Edition Single Malt Scotch

Some whiskies are made for drinking, others for collecting. The Macallan Classic Cut is made for both. The much anticipated 2020 Edition by whisky maker Polly Logan is rich and indulgent with notes of molten caramel, zesty orange and warm gingerbread spice. An exceptional showcase of the mastery and flavor complexity that distinguish The Macallan.