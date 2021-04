Tamdhu 10yr Sherry Cask – Single Malt Scotch

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2014 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. The nose is flowery, faintly lemon, with hints of cereal and grain. The palate is sweet and clean with a faint hint of peat in the finish.