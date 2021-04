Springrank 15 – Single Malt, 15 Year

750 ml From $ 144.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A 15 year old from the Springbank distillery with plenty of sherry notes and spice, dried fruits and nuts. Fragrant with a certain richness. Medium bodied and rich palate. There is palpable mastication from the oaked tannins with a hint of spice. Long finish with a gentle warmth.