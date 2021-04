Smokehead Single Malt – Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 56.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Smokehead is a rich and intensley peaty whisky. The flavor is fresh, fruity and immense, with notes of sherry, iodone, toffee, smoke and sea salt.