Old Pulteney – 17 Year Single Malt Scotch

Double gold winner at the 2006 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, matured in Spanish Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks. Offers notes of beeswax and honeycomb and fudge rises with malted barley and cereal sweetness. The finish is long with a herbal edge and a chewy oak.