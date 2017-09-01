The Macallan – Reflexion Single Malt Scotch

The Macallan Reflexion forms part of a collection of precious whiskies created to showcase the beautiful range of The Macallan’s natural color. Sculpted through the inspiration of The Macallan’s iconic triangle, Reflexion is a masterpiece both in style and stature. Its exquisite angular facets each reflect the light to showcase the natural deep mahogany hue of the whisky within.



The depth of the color and the complex flavor of Reflexion derive from the exceptional first-fill Sherry-seasoned hogshead casks selected for this distinctive expression by the Master Whisky Maker. Bold and full-bodied, Reflexion is a celebration of floral and vanilla notes, punctuated with fresh apples and apricot. A reflection of the foremost influence of first-fill Sherry-oak casks on The Macallan.