Macallan Edition Series – No. 2 Single Malt Scotch

Golden syrup in color with aromas of ginger, toffee apples, vanilla, and subtle green wood. Tastes of cracked black pepper, cloves, chocolate, nuts, and liquorice with a medium to lingering finish.