Laphroaig

Saucey / Spirits / Whiskey & Scotch / Single Malt Scotch

Laphroaig – 10 Year Single Malt Scotch

Product of Scotland. Aromas of toffee, iodine, peat, and heather with dried cherries, peaches and dried heather. 104 Proof

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 2 months ago

    Great stuff! Luv it not for the feint of heart ❤️

    It has a strong hit at first not the best flavor when u think of it it’s very rusty burnt taste maybe but it’s goes down nice and it gives me a nice buzz I felt giddy it’s great stuff will buy again
    Kimberly O. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very nice

    See above
    Ryan D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and tasty AF!

    Great for me and my wife’s quarantine 10 year anniversary! Wepa!
    Miguel H. - Verified buyer