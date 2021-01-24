Laphroaig – 10 Year Single Malt Scotch
1
Product of Scotland. Aromas of toffee, iodine, peat, and heather with dried cherries, peaches and dried heather. 104 Proof
- 2 months ago
Great stuff! Luv it not for the feint of heart ❤️It has a strong hit at first not the best flavor when u think of it it’s very rusty burnt taste maybe but it’s goes down nice and it gives me a nice buzz I felt giddy it’s great stuff will buy againKimberly O. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very niceSee aboveRyan D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smooth and tasty AF!Great for me and my wife’s quarantine 10 year anniversary! Wepa!Miguel H. - Verified buyer