Glenlivet – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
This Speyside single malt Scotch whisky boasts a delicate balance of sweet summer fruits and spring flowers. You will also notice aromas of pineapple, pear, toasted cereal and honey, the latter of which shows up again on the finish.
- 9 months ago
Smooth and slightly peetyI’m new to Scotch and learning, I liked that I could taste the wood, caramel, and a little smoke.Carolyn K. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothVery good flavorAshish C. - Verified buyer