Dalwhinnie – 30 Year Single Malt Scotch

Savor some of the last drops of an elegant and lively 1989 Highland classic with Dalwhinnie 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Patiently matured for three decades in refill American oak hogsheads, this ultrarare vintage Dalwhinnie has an astonishingly bright intensity for its age. The mellow aroma offers moorland scents and dried herbal notes alongside traces of butterscotch, hard fruit candy and spicy wood. Bottled at natural cask strength, this vibrant special release is creamy-smooth and sweet with a peppery, spicy warmth that gradually builds as it carries into a long finish. This elegant whisky is best served in a traditional whisky glass with a drop of water. Made in the highest and coldest working distillery in Scotland, with water from a loch at 2,000 feet, Dalwhinnie whisky thrives on extreme conditions – creating a liquid as sweet and accessible as its highland home is remote. Please drink responsibly.