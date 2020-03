Tobermory 15 Yr Unfiltered – Single Malt Scotch

GOLD SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP. Made in Oloroso Sherry casks. The nose is medium bodied and rich, notes of sherry, lemon and orange peels. The palate is full bodied with notes of cacao and peppery spice.