THE DEVERON SINGLE MALT 12YR – Single Malt Scotch

Fruity flavor from Sherry Casks, Toffee, nuts, spice, maple Syrup with green apples and Lemon zest. A very clean Whisky with delicate sweetness giving way to a lingering dry matiness.