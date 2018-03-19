Springrank 10 – Single Malt, 10 Year
World Whiskies Award 2014. Blended from a combination of bourbon and sherry casks, the light colour of this malt belies the richness of its charm. The nose has a wide variety of aromas, from citrus fruits to pears and a hint of peat, while the palate shows touches of smoke, vanilla essence, nutmeg, cinnamon and the salty tang characteristic of the distillery.
