Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Macallan Cask Strength – Single Malt Scotch
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
90-95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Smells of baked bananas, rancio, hard cheese, burnt matches, oloroso Sherry, fruit cake, dark chocolate; firm and luscious at midpalate; long, chewy.
More By Macallan
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos