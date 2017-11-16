Lagavulin 16 – Single Malt, 16 Year

Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Lagavulin 16 is the pinnacle of Single Malt Scotch. A product of Scotland, this stunning scotch has delicate spice flavors with hints of malt and licorice, and a long, spicy finish with notes of figs, dates, smoke, and vanilla. Lagavulin 16 is the benchmark which all other scotches are measured. Best enjoyed neat.

C
02/07/2018
Chris
Los Angeles, CA

Peaty!

It's like a campfire in your mouth, but nice. Not as woody as Laphroig but definitely not for the faint-hearted.

