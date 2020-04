Highland Park Valkyrie Scotch Whiskey – Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 99.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

99 pts - 2017 ultimate spirits challenge. Triple matured in spanish oak sherry, am. Oak sherry and am. Oak bourbon casks. Dials up the aromatic orkney peat for rich honey sweetness on the palate.