WM Cadenhead's Bruichladdich 1993 23yr Scotch BevMo c# 1541 – Single Malt Scotch

Islay - Watermelon, oily rags, kiwi, honeycomb and whipped cream aromas. Grassy and floral palate with lemongrass, water chestnuts and salt. Long, creamy, grassy finish with whiffs of coastal bonfires