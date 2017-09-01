Sia – Blended Scotch Whiskey

Savor a delightful, exciting Scotch made for the modern palate with SIA Blended Scotch Whisky. The name SIA means "six" in Scottish Gaelic, which is the number of Speyside, Highland and Islay malt and grain whiskies used in this original blend. With sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, citrus and honey, SIA Blended Scotch Whisky offers an approachable, unique taste profile. For a Ginger SIA, combine with ginger ale over ice in a highball glass. Stir, then add a squeeze of a lime wedge and enjoy. SIA's founder, Carin Luna-Ostaseski, was once seeking new passions in the form of a grand tour of her local whisky purveyor. After many years of hosting tasting events and sharing her knowledge with others, her love for the spirit drove her to pursue her dream of becoming the first American woman to ever create a Blended Scotch Whisky company. Please drink responsibly.