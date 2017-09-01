Haig Club – Single Grain Blended Scotch

With a character and style that sets it apart, Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky boasts a fresh, clean style. Haig Club is crafted using a unique process that combines grain whisky from three cask types, creating a stunning whisky that's as versatile as it is delicious. This ultra-smooth Scotch is ideal for pairing with a variety of complementary flavors to add extra layers of complexity. Our iconic square blue bottle stands out from the usual browns and greens of whisky decanters and will make a stunning addition to any spirit shelf. Simply mix with lemon juice, pineapple juice and bitters in a rocks glass and garnish with a slice of lemon for a refreshing tasting Pineapple Whisky Sour cocktail. In 1824 John Haig established Scotland's oldest grain distillery, Cameronbridge, and set out to pioneer the art of producing Grain Whisky in continuous Coffey and Stein stills, a process which would go on to provide the foundations for the success of the modern Scotch Whisky industry. The rise of Single Grain Scotch Whisky to the heights of single malts has been both predicted and eagerly anticipated by spirits experts; we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. Haig Club is designed to be different - from the unique way in which the liquid has been crafted, to the distinctive bottle, to the partnership with global icon David Beckham and British entrepreneur Simon Fuller. Please drink responsibly.