Grand Old Parr – Blended Scotch Whiskey

Pour a glass of true luxury with the smooth taste of Grand Old Parr 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Crafted in the heart of Scotland using some of the most renowned and characterful malts from Cragganmore, Grand Old Parr 12 Year Old is a culmination of the finest flavors Scotland has to offer. Rich and full-flavored, this whisky imparts earthiness of Islay peat alongside the balanced smoothness of Speyside waters and the oaken warmth of Cragganmore casks. Enjoy Grand Old Parr neat, on the rocks or with your favorite mixer. Grand Old Parr whisky was created about a century ago by James and Samuel Greenlees, Scottish brothers who became two of the most skilled and successful pioneers of the blended whisky business of their time. Named after the legendary figure Thomas Parr, said to be England’s longest-lived man who died at the age of 152 in 1635, Grand Old Parr continues to embody the Greenlees brothers' dedication to craftsmanship. Please drink responsibly.