Cardhu – Game of Thrones House Targaryen Gold Reserve

House Targaryen, the only house in possession of fire breathing dragons, has proven its resilient nature throughout history. Through fierce determination and force of will, Daenerys Targaryen walked through fire and emerged at the head of the greatest army the known world has ever seen. Under the black and red banner of House Targaryen, she marches toward the Iron Throne and her rivals bend the knee to swear their allegiance to the Mother of Dragons. Fueled by this same fiery spirit and courage to conquer all challenges in their way, Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, were pioneers in the male-dominated whisky industry during the 1800s and largely responsible for the early success at Cardhu. This single malt Scotch celebrates these legendary women and their unwavering perseverance with a liquid that's rich in texture and a balance of sweet fruit, dark chocolate, toffee and spice. Please drink responsibly.