Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Nikka Taketsuru 17 Year – Blended Scotch
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
WORLD WHISKIES AWARD WORLDS BEST BLENDED MALT WHISKY 2014. A whisky in almost perfect balance. A beautiful blend of malt, wood and alcohol. A long finish leaving your mouth full of caramel and spice.
More By Nikka
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos