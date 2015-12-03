James & Pepper 1776
Rye Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $33.99
Rich, complex and full Bodied. Caramel, chocolate, orange, cloves and honey aromas and flavors. 50% ABV
SkuWS-JAMRY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

