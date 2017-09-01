Crown Royal – Northern Harvest Rye Blended Canadian Whisky

Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye Blended Canadian Whisky. With a creamy texture and hints of spiced vanilla and butterscotch, our rye whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. With the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal, the distinctive flavor of local rye grain makes for a truly exceptional Canadian whisky. Simply mix with lime juice and ginger beer for a refreshing tasting Northern Buck cocktail. First created in 1939 as a gift for the king and queen of England, a Canadian entrepreneur created a blend of 50 whiskies and wrapped a bottle in a regal purple bag with gold stitching. Affectionately named "Crown Royal", our whisky maintains the integrity and quality of our process today as it was first presented to English royalty. Blended with 50 distinct whiskies, Crown Royal assures decadence in every bottle of our signature whiskies. Please drink responsibly.