Bulleit – Rye Whiskey

Savor the bold, spicy character of Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey. With its russet color and aromas of biscuit, spice and dried apricot, our straight rye whiskey makes a good first impression before it's even opened. Its distinctive taste leads into a generous finish that is long, satiny and woody with a hint of light toffee. The flavor profile of our rye whiskey allows you to enjoy its clean finish that lingers long after the final sip. Simply combine our rye whiskey with sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters and a cherry for a classic Manhattan cocktail. Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of 95 Rye Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.

Ratings & Reviews

4.38

16 Reviews
  • 3 weeks ago
    Phara M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 month ago
    Mary S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 months ago
    Kirk D. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Joseph M. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    The Best

    Good to the last drop
    Victor P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    A little too good

    am now a whiskey pirate.
    Ohirenua G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good

    Good
    Johnny K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    I hate hard alcohol but for some reason love Bulleit

    Goes down smoother than most cheaper rye’s and whiskeys that ive tried
    Drew H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My fave rye for the price!

    Get yourself a big ‘ol ice cube (or sphere) and enjoy sans mixer. It has the bite you would expect from any rye whiskey but the flavor profile is caramelly and smoky. It is also good with a splash of bitters!
    dwaine . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yum

    Yes
    Shannon E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Fantastic
    Charles O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Thanks to COVID

    Maintains my sanity during this pandemic
    Sandy C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    If only you could deliver TP too!

    I ordered the rye, green label. I got the bourbon, orange label. I like them both and I didn’t have to go out. No worries!
    Emily C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My favorite

    Daniel L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 days ago

    Yes

    I want to buy
    Prince B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 days ago

    Hi

    Hi
    Prince B. - Verified buyer