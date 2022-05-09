Bulleit – Rye Whiskey
Savor the bold, spicy character of Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey. With its russet color and aromas of biscuit, spice and dried apricot, our straight rye whiskey makes a good first impression before it's even opened. Its distinctive taste leads into a generous finish that is long, satiny and woody with a hint of light toffee. The flavor profile of our rye whiskey allows you to enjoy its clean finish that lingers long after the final sip. Simply combine our rye whiskey with sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters and a cherry for a classic Manhattan cocktail. Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of 95 Rye Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
- 3 weeks agoPhara M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoMary S. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoKirk D. - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoJoseph M. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
The BestGood to the last dropVictor P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
A little too goodam now a whiskey pirate.Ohirenua G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodGoodJohnny K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
I hate hard alcohol but for some reason love BulleitGoes down smoother than most cheaper rye’s and whiskeys that ive triedDrew H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My fave rye for the price!Get yourself a big ‘ol ice cube (or sphere) and enjoy sans mixer. It has the bite you would expect from any rye whiskey but the flavor profile is caramelly and smoky. It is also good with a splash of bitters!dwaine . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YumYesShannon E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GreatFantasticCharles O. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Thanks to COVIDMaintains my sanity during this pandemicSandy C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
If only you could deliver TP too!I ordered the rye, green label. I got the bourbon, orange label. I like them both and I didn’t have to go out. No worries!Emily C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My favoriteDaniel L. - Verified buyer
- 2 days ago
YesI want to buyPrince B. - Verified buyer
- 2 days ago
HiHiPrince B. - Verified buyer