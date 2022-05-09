Bulleit – Rye Whiskey

375 ml From $ 14.99

750 ml From $ 24.49

1 L From $ 34.99

1.75 L From $ 41.99

Savor the bold, spicy character of Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey. With its russet color and aromas of biscuit, spice and dried apricot, our straight rye whiskey makes a good first impression before it's even opened. Its distinctive taste leads into a generous finish that is long, satiny and woody with a hint of light toffee. The flavor profile of our rye whiskey allows you to enjoy its clean finish that lingers long after the final sip. Simply combine our rye whiskey with sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters and a cherry for a classic Manhattan cocktail. Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of 95 Rye Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.