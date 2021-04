Bulleit – Rye Whiskey

A true rye or die. Released in 2011, this straight rye whiskey started collecting big-wig awards and renown as a heavy hitter right out of the gate. Distilled in Kentucky (but of course), it evokes mild tobacco with cherry notes and a buttery smooth finish. Exceptionally smooth, yet with pronounced spice and unparalleled complexity.