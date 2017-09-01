Basil Hayden's – Dark Rye Whiskey

This blend explores the harmonious combination of 3 distinct liquid profiles for one memorable whiskey. It begins with Kentucky Rye, providing a firm base of spicy rye, rich oak, dried fruit and subtle molasses undertones to build on. Canadian Rye from our award-winning Alberta Distillery is skillfully layered in. This unique rye provides depth to the notes of dried fruit and a more viscous mouth feel than a traditional rye. It’s then finished with a touch of California Port blended in directly to add complementary juicy, ripe fruit without muddying the existing wood notes. The end result is a whiskey full in flavor and still delicately nuanced. Basil Hayden Dark Rye is always perfect sipped on the rocks as well as in a Boulevardier.