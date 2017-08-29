NIKKA WHISKY TAKETSURU 21YR 86
NIKKA WHISKY TAKETSURU 21YR 86

| 750 ml
Taketsuru 21 was crowned World's Best Blended Malt Whisky at the 2010 World Whiskies Awards.
Brand/companynikka
SkuWS-N42380-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother whiskeys
Type/varietalWhiskey

