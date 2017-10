Macallan 17 Yr Fine Oak

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $ 260.99

96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. The palate entry is rich, bittersweet, caramel-like and creamy; at the wonderful midpalate the taste turns sweeter and more fudge-like.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability