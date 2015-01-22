Lismore
Lismore

Single Malt Scotch Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
Sweet and fruity, rich and malty with caramel and toffee. 40% ABV
Brand/companylismore
Regionspeyside
SkuSC-LISMORE-750
Size750 ml
Stylesingle malt
Type/varietalScotch

