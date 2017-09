Suntory Hibiki 750ml

Blended Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $ 109.99

The long-awaited new 12 yr old blend from Hibiki, and it's a stunner. Lovely malt from Hakushu and Yamazaki, plus some aged grain. Part matured in casks formerly home to Japanese plum liqueur!

