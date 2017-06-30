Jameson 18 Limited Reserve
Irish Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $67.99
Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It’s equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.
Brand/companyjameson
Rating92
SkuSC-JAME18-750
Size750 ml
Styleirish whiskey
Type/varietalScotch