Jameson 12 Special Reserve – Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It’s equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.